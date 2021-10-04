Family wants FBI to release video, names of agents who killed Oakland man

Family members of an Oakland man shot and killed by an FBI agent are demanding authorities release surveillance video of what happened to 31-year-old Michael Jonathan Cortez.

They also want the names of those who killed him outside a store on Fruitvale Avenue in on Sept. 13 and to release his personal belongings.

Organized by the Anti Police Terror Project, activists on Monday said that Cortez was a father of three who was "full of life, always smiling and went out of his way to help people," including those who needed to get off drugs and into rehabilitation programs. They said he wanted to be a chef like his father.

The FBI says Cortez was armed and posed a threat to federal officers who were serving an arrest warrant. The FBI still has not said if Cortez was the target of the warrant.

Cortez's family says the FBI agent did not have to use deadly force even if he was a parolee.