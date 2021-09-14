Family identifies man fatally shot by FBI agent in Oakland

A man shot and killed by an FBI agent in Oakland was identified by his family Tuesday as 30-year-old Michael Jonathan Cortez.

Cortez was killed during a violent 24-hour period in Oakland, a city already reeling from a spike in shootings and homicides.

Cortez was shot near Fruitvale Avenue and Blossom Street at about 3:20 p.m. Monday. The FBI agent was part of a U.S. Marshals task force serving an arrest warrant.

Authorities have not said whether Cortez was the target of the warrant. His family told KTVU they do not believe the agent was justified in shooting Cortez, a father of three. Late Tuesday, the FBI issued a revised statement that claimed Cortez was armed when he was shot.

The FBI, US Marshals, and Oakland police are investigating. Mayor Libby Schaaf has pledged to provide key information without compromising those reviews.

"It's deeply concerning," said Cat Brooks of the Anti Police-Terror Project.

She questioned how the city of Oakland would hold the FBI and the agent accountable.

"Collaboration between local and federal agencies is a dangerous and deadly game that our city is playing in the name of safety," Brooks said. "But it's not safety for us."

Around the same time as the FBI shooting, a man and a woman were shot and killed on 68th Avenue.

And hours later, three people were shot and wounded near the Fruitvale BART station.

The violence comes as the Oakland Police Department has dropped below 700 officers for the first time in years. About 10 officers have been leaving each month.

The Oakland Police Officers' Association called Monday's shootings a "bloodbath" and accused the city council of embracing the "defund the police" movement.

In a statement, Sgt. Barry Donelan, president of the police association, said in part, "The carnage witnessed on Oakland streets last night and how Oakland's tired, vilified and unsupported police officers fought to protect our residents, once again demonstrated that Oakland police officers are America's hardest-working cops."

Councilmember Noel Gallo, who represents the Fruitvale District said, "The behavior that's currently going on, and not just in Fruitvale, is out of control."

Gallo said it's time for stakeholders to work together to crack down on crime.

"Oakland, we gotta get our act together and address the issue of public safety. And don't be pointing fingers and blaming each other," Gallo said.