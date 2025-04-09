Popular Fruitvale restaurant owner killed 14 years ago; no arrests made

Sadness and frustration: those were the emotions felt at a prayer service on Tuesday evening for a popular restaurant owner who also served as a community leader.

Jesus Campos was shot and killed 14 years ago in Oakland on this day.

Family members hold a memorial gathering every year on the anniversary of his death.

They said they want to make sure this beloved husband, father, grandfather and community leader is not forgotten.



They hold onto hope that those responsible will be brought to justice.

The service was held at Otaez, a popular Mexican restaurant in the Fruitvale neighborhood that was owned by Campos and now run by his wife and children.

Campos was shot and killed at the restaurant during what the family suspects was an attempted robbery.

"Sad day, very painful. Bad memories," said Rolando Campos, the victim's son.

On April 8, 2011, around 5:30 a.m., Rolando said two masked men came inside the restaurant and shot his father, who had just arrived to prepare for opening.

He said his father came into the restaurant through a side door that leads into the kitchen.

"The guys came from behind him and attacked him. There was a struggle. That's when he got shot. He got shot right here (in the kitchen)," said Rolando.

Campos died at the hospital.

The family said justice has been elusive.

Fourteen years have passed, yet no one has been arrested.

"It's sad. It's frustrating that we still don't have any answers and justice hasn't been made," said Campos's niece, Lorena Macias.

Relatives described Campos as a hard worker and community-oriented.

He served as the president of the Fruitvale Merchants Association.

The family has faith that those responsible will be identified and arrested.

"We never lose hope. We stay optimistic and we pray. We pray every day," said Macias.

"It's been a struggle. We have good days, bad days. We've learned to deal with it day by day," Rolando said the last time he spoke with Oakland Police was about five or six years ago.

But he plans to contact investigators about the status of his father's case.

KTVU reached out to Oakland police, but did not hear back in time for this report.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU