Famous private eye Jack Palladino dies after San Francisco attack

Jack Palladino, a prominent San Francisco private investigator who worked with high-profile clients like Robin Williams and Michael Jackson, died Monday from injuries he suffered last week when he was attacked in front of his home, officials confirmed with KTVU. He was 76.

Palladino stepped outside of his home in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood on Thursday afternoon to try out his new camera when a car pulled up and a man allegedly jumped out to grab the camera from him. As the suspect grabbed the camera, Palladino fell and hit his head on the ground, causing massive bleeding, officials said.

On Sunday, police arrested Lawrence Thomas, 24, of Pittsburg, and 23-year-old San Francisco resident Tyjone Flournoy on numerous charges, including suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, attempted robbery and great bodily injury enhancement. The two could potentially face murder charges, pending a review by the district attorney's office.

Palladino worked on many high-profile cases, from the Jonestown mass suicides to Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.