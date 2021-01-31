Two arrested in attack on SF private eye Jack Palladino

article

Police have arrested two suspects in an assault on legendary San Francisco private eye Jack Palladino that left the 76-year-old gravely injured, officials said Sunday.

Lawrence Thomas, 24, of Pittsburg and 23-year-old San Francisco resident Tyjone Flournoy were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, false imprisonment, elder abuse, and great bodily injury enhancement.

The attack happened around 4:50 p.m. Thursday when the suspects tried to rob Palladino of his camera in front of his Page Street home in the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, officials said. Palladino was knocked to the ground and struck on his head while the suspects sped away from the scene, police said.

Palladino was still alive Sunday but his family members told the San Francisco Chronicle that they did not expect him to survive.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department’s robbery unit identified the suspects and arrested Thomas on Friday near Middle Point Road and Hare Street, official said.

Police arrested Flournoy the next day in Reno, Nevada.

Palladino had a long and storied career working for clients like Robin Williams, Michael Jackson and Black Panthers founder Huey Newton.

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@foxtv.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky.