Fans can now own part of Oakland Roots and Soul soccer teams

Ever wanted to be a sports team owner? Now you can. The Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club is inviting community members to invest and own a part of the team.

A community round will open for anyone 18 years or older to "directly participate in [the team] success."

"It’s part of the fabric. Part of what makes us, ‘us.’ It’s where we come together to celebrate the best of who we are. It’s how we tell our own story - and not how others define us. It’s jobs, opportunity, a stage, a dream. It’s how we plant our Roots, and nourish our Soul," Oakland Roots said in a statement.

The soccer club says it's creating this opportunity to keep a "promise" to the deserving community.

There will be multiple tiers for fans to invest in the organization.

"Sports Teams are a community asset and as a Purpose driven organization it was always on our minds, It was just a matter of when," said Tommy Hodul, senior vice president of Public Relations and Communications of the Oakland Roots and Sports Club.

Being a fan isn't required to be a part-owner to participate; just believing in their vision and mission.

For those who are interested in investing and participating in the community round, more information can be found here with more information to come out in the following months.



