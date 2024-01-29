Fans celebrate after 49ers comeback win over Detroit Lions

Fans across the Bay Area are celebrating as expected, as the team prepares for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans at San Pedro Social in San Jose turned up after the 49ers erased a 17-point deficit in the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

"Trust me, we’ve been waiting for this moment. We thought we lost today, but we didn’t lose. Bay Area we’re winning. We’re winning!" said Perry, of San Jose.

As fans partied and celebrated in the South Bay, some of the 49er Faithful said they were concerned about winning the game at half-time, but we’re glad to see the team tough it out for the win.

"I thought they were losing. The first half, but the second half, they came back harder and stronger," said Sal, of San Jose.

"I was on the edge of my seat, but we made it, and I’m super happy!" said Andrea, of Tracy, CA.

"I was biting my nails. I still kind of am but it worked out. Go Niners!" said Michael, of Redwood City.

The Niners have been to three straight NFC Championship games over the last three years and this year, the team left little doubt that they earned their way to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

"We should have won last year. For one, Brock Purdy was hurt. It wasn’t a fair game. Today, we won for real," said Matt, of San Jose.

"Brock brought us out of a dark, dark place and we’re going to win it!" said Celina, of San Jose.

The Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas this year, which is a quick plane ride away from the Bay Area, and many fans say they plan to be there to support this 49ers team.