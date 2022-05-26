Fans ecstatic over Warriors' sixth return to the NBA Finals

Warriors fan, Paul Wong, took a sign that said "IT ENDS TONIGHT" into Chase Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. "And it absolutely ended tonight!" said Wong.

He was right. The Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks and will advance to the NBA Finals.

"That game was amazing!" said fan, Nina White. "Not only because we were winning the entire game! We were winning!"

Lymond Walker and his son, Lymond Walker Jr., said it was special to be at Chase Center to watch their team win.

"To be here with my son, this dude and I have been hanging out for the past 25 years. And for us to be at the last 4 games and to be with the energy inside this center was amazing," said Walker Sr.

Fans packed Thrive City before the game. Some were dressed in costume, pumped up, and ready for some basketball.

"I’m a season ticket holder," said fan Keith McDonald. "And I’ve been to every playoff game in here, and I’m excited."

The game started with a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Texas School Shooting. There was also an announcement that encouraged fans to learn more about supporting gun legislation.

Golden State will host Game 1 of the Finals on June 2nd.