Fans Fest loses Drake's Brewing sponsorship days before A's fans event

An event organized by Oakland A's fans group was in trouble after Drake's Brewing pulled its sponsorship days before the event, but other Bay Area breweries stepped in with support.

Fans Fest, scheduled for Saturday, was organized by the Last Dive Bar and the Oakland 68s, two clubs made up of Athletics fans. They had planned the event because the team has not hosted an official fan fest since 2020.

Drake's Brewing, based in San Leandro, was one of the sponsors, but this week they said it would no longer be involved in this weekend's gathering.

Drake's is also an official sponsor of the Athletics and its beer is served at the Coliseum. The Athletics denied that they contacted Drake's to discourage taking part in Fans Fest.

The Last Dive Bar said Drake's abandonment of the event was "very, very disheartening."

But at least six other local beer makers, including Original Pattern, Almanac and Line 51, have said they will sponsor Fans Fest.