Fans flock to see Messi, Inter Miami take on the San Jose Earthquakes

It's "Messi mania" outside PayPal Park as soccer great Lionel Messi prepares to take the field. It's a much-anticipated match-up between Messi's Inter Miami and the San Jose Earthquakes.

"The greatest soccer player. He's God on the pitch," says Jer Soriano of Gilroy.

"I've seen players anywhere from Pele, George Best, Beckham. But this is a hundred times bigger than any of that," says Dave Romero, an Earthquakes fan and vice president of the Seismic Union fan club.

"I might shed a tear, honestly," says Jorge Arce, a Messi fan.

While there is plenty of pink here and many who came just for Messi, there are lots of die-hard Earthquakes fans, too.

"It is a sea of pink on the way out here. Of course, Messi is Messi. Even if you don't know soccer, you know Messi, so that is so exciting to see. It's going to be an interesting one for sure," says Saz Zarrabi, another member of the Seismic Union.

And they're expecting a good match-up between two teams still in playoff contention.

"This is an important match to win. The players are prepared. They're ready. But it's also important for us to take advantage of this moment for the broader community, to engage them in our sport and with the team," says Jared Shawlee, the Earthquakes team president.

With the World Cup here next year and the Gold Cup next month, officials say now is the time to show soccer fans what kind of host San Jose can be.

On Tuesday, thousands took to the streets for a free concert with DJ Steve Aoki.

And hundreds have been staking out Messi's hotel each day since he arrived.

And that's why people came from all over: to catch a glimpse of their hero and to see him take the field. This is only the second time playing in the Bay Area, his first against the Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are expecting a full house on Wednesday. The game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at PayPal Park.