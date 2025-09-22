49er fans return to Levi's Stadium for home opener: 3rd straight win

article

49ers fans were thrilled to see their team pull off a 16-15 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, in their home opener at Levi's Stadium.

The Niners are now 3 and 0 on the season.

What they're saying:

"Three and 0! It feels good to be back," said one fan leaving the stadium.

"Pretty good, about as good as you can feel after a game. It was awesome," said Richard Cardenas of Concord.

A home opener to remember

Fans were excited to see their team back in action at Levi's.

"Yeah, season opener. I got my family here," said Ralph Bonham of Yuba City.

"The vibe and the energy is amazing," said Viviana Hermosillo of Concord.

"I think everybody's excited about this," said Jo Lomanto of Monterey. "We've been season ticket holders for almost 30 years. We haven't missed a game."

49ers fans celebrate a win at Levi's Stadium. Sept. 21, 2025

Niners win despite several injuries

Quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and others sat the game out due to injuries.

"I wish Brock was playing, but you know what? I trust in Robert Saleh," said Bonham.

"Sad that we're not going to see Purdy, but we're still trying to keep up a positive attitude," said Hermosillo.

"I'm feeling pretty good right now. Hopefully we get healthy and back on track," said 49ers fan Tito Lupercio.

Catching up with Luke Farrell's parents

With Kittle out, new players like Luke Farrell got a chance to play in front of Niners fans—and his proud parents.

"It's like something you can't imagine," said Kelly Farrell.

"It's pretty awesome," said Matt Farrell. "I'm really excited for Luke and his career."

What's new this season at Levi's

Off the field, fans are enjoying some new food options at Levi's.

Local perspective:

"We are really excited to be part of the Levi family," said Monica Zapata of Araujo's Mexican Grill.

The San Jose-based taquería is serving up super burritos, tacos and Masada fries at the stadium.

"Everything is handmade from scratch, and it's so good," said Zapata.

Levi's is also unveiling $200 million worth of upgrades this season—including new 4K video boards—as the stadium gears up for the Super Bowl.

Looking ahead to a hometown Superbowl

"I think that's going to energize our team, very much. To be able to play in their own stadium, for a Super Bowl," said Lomanto.

"I'm feeling confident. We're going to get to the playoffs, win cool games, hopefully get into the Super Bowl," said Nathan Mburu of Tracy.

What's next:

The 49ers will be back at Levi's next Sunday to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on KTVU.