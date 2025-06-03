Farm equipment sparks 100-acre grass fire in Woodland

article

The Brief Fire department officials said the blaze was sparked by a combine harvester near East Kentucky Avenue between County Road 102 and North Pioneer Avenue. No one was injured and there were no structures reported damaged.



A 100-acre brush fire burned in Woodland, about 15 miles west of Scaramento, on Tuesday afternoon.

Woodland Fire Department units were sent just after 1 p.m. to the area of East Kentucky Avenue between County Road 102 and North Pioneer Avenue on reports of the fire, according to a department statement.

The fire department reported just before 2:45 p.m. that the grass fire had grown to about 100 acres, though no injuries were reported and no structures were threatened by the flames.

The WFD said the fire appeared to have been sparked by a combine harvester cutting wheat.

Crews were still on the scene as of 2:45 p.m. to shore up containment lines and douse lingering hotspots.

The Source: Woodland Fire Department