Fatal Chinatown crash leads to arrest of elderly driver

The Brief A 76-year-old man was arrested after a March 27 crash in San Francisco’s Chinatown that killed 49-year-old Cutberto Zamora-Martinez, who was working in the area. Police say the driver jumped a sidewalk and crashed into a restaurant, striking two pedestrians. An unrelated case highlights similar concerns: an 80-year-old driver received probation after a 2024 crash that killed a family of four.



A 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and speeding following a crash in San Francisco’s Chinatown that killed a man working in the area.

Zhuo Ming Lu, 76, is accused in the March 27 crash that left 49-year-old Cutberto Zamora-Martinez, of San Joaquin County, dead.

Suspect was trying to park

What we know:

Authorities said Lu was attempting to park near Grant Avenue and Jackson Street when his vehicle jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the landmark New Lung Ting Café, also known as the Pork Chop House. The vehicle also struck two pedestrians, including Zamora-Martinez.

Zamora-Martinez died from his injuries.

He had been working in the area, according to a GoFundMe page. A San Francisco Police Department source close to the investigation told KTVU the victims were carpet installers arriving for work.

The fundraising page described Zamora-Martinez as a husband and father who was the sole provider for his family and "a humble man who wanted the best for his family."

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Before his arrest, Lu had been cooperating with investigators. Authorities have not confirmed what caused the crash.

Some residents questioned whether the driver’s age or a possible confusion between the brake and gas pedals may have been factors.

"Maybe if people hit a certain age, you got to get retested for your driver’s license is something I was thinking about," said Keith Hong, who works next door to the crash site.

Another case involving an elderly driver

Big picture view:

In an unrelated case, Mary Fong Lau, 80, was sentenced to probation after killing a family of four, two parents and their young children. in March 2024. Authorities said Lau struck the victims as they waited at a Muni stop on their way to the zoo.

Lau pleaded no contest to four felony counts of vehicular manslaughter, and a judge accepted the plea. A Superior Court judge cited her age, remorse and lack of criminal history in the sentencing decision.

She was placed on probation for two years, banned from driving for three years and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.