Fatal collision involving motorcycle on U.S. Highway 101 causes lane closures

The driver of a motorcycle died after colliding with a Toyota sedan on U.S. Highway 101 late Saturday night in Redwood City, causing closures in the northbound lanes.

The crash occurred on northbound U.S. Highway 101 just south of state Highway 92 at about 11:59 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Art Montiel.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigating CHP officers.

All northbound lanes were closed following the collision, with drivers being diverted onto state Highway 92. All northbound lanes remained closed as of 1 a.m.

The collision remains under investigation.