Fatal crashes seen in Castro Valley, Santa Cruz

The California Highway Patrol said at 3:19 p.m. Sunday a fatal crash has closed Eureka Canyon Road. at Las Colinas Drive in the Santa Cruz area.

CHP received a report at 12:10 p.m. of a vehicle 50 feet down into a ravine. Firefighters repelled down to the crash site. The coroner and animal control were both called to the site.

Additionally, CHP reported on its website that there was a fatal vehicle crash near Castro Valley on Sunday afternoon.

CHP received its first report of the crash at 1:59 p.m. at 22469 Eden Canyon Road, near Hollis Canyon. The Alameda County Coroner's Office was called to the scene at 2:24 p.m.

Few other details were available.