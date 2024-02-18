Expand / Collapse search
Fatal crashes seen in Castro Valley, Santa Cruz

By Tony Hicks
Published 
California Highway Patrol
Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol said at 3:19 p.m. Sunday a fatal crash has closed Eureka Canyon Road. at Las Colinas Drive in the Santa Cruz area.   

CHP received a report at 12:10 p.m. of a vehicle 50 feet down into a ravine. Firefighters repelled down to the crash site. The coroner and animal control were both called to the site. 

Additionally, CHP reported on its website that there was a fatal vehicle crash near Castro Valley on Sunday afternoon.

CHP received its first report of the crash at 1:59 p.m. at 22469 Eden Canyon Road, near Hollis Canyon. The Alameda County Coroner's Office was called to the scene at 2:24 p.m. 

Few other details were available.   