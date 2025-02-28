Fatal motorcycle crash on Bay Bridge, traffic impacted

Officials with the California Highway Patrol say there was a fatal collision on the Bay Bridge that involved a motorcycle.

What we know:

The call of the deadly incident came in at 2:11 p.m. Friday afternoon.

CHP San Francisco said the rider was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene at around 2:35 p.m.

Two of the eastbound lanes are blocked east of Treasure Island.

Highway Patrol could not confirm if this was a solo collision or if there were other vehicles involved.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau responded to the scene. An investigation is underway.

SkyFOX flew over the scene of the crash.

This is a breaking news story.

Fatal motorcycle crash on the Bay Bridge. Feb. 28, 2025.