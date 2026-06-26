Man killed in broad-daylight shooting near Oakland City Hall

The Brief A man was fatally shot in what witnesses described as a targeted attack in broad daylight near 17th Street and San Pablo Avenue in downtown Oakland. Witnesses said at least one suspect exited a white sedan and opened fire on the victim's BMW, which rolled into the parking lot of Uptown Dental before the driver died at a hospital. The shooting happened just blocks from Oakland City Hall, the Oakland Ice Center and a daycare, raising concerns about public safety.



A man was shot and killed in broad daylight in downtown Oakland, just blocks from City Hall, and witnesses believe the killing was targeted.

"I've been in Oakland forever, and it's hard to see," said Matt Haley, an attorney whose law office is near 17th Street and San Pablo Avenue, directly across from the crime scene.

Haley said he heard gunfire erupt around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"We heard just this barrage of rounds going off. I mean, it was unbelievable," Haley said.

Witnesses describe scene

What they're saying:

Haley said he ran outside and saw a BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo riddled with bullets. The driver was unresponsive behind the wheel.

"It is a miracle that nobody else got hurt because there were people out there," Haley said. "There was a young woman who was crouched down behind her car, right near where all the rounds were being fired."

Witnesses said at least one shooter got out of a white sedan and opened fire as the victim drove along 17th Street.

The victim managed to drive a short distance before coming to a stop in the parking lot of Uptown Dental, where he worked.

Oakland police and firefighters responded, but the victim later died at a local hospital.

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On Thursday, yellow evidence markers were still visible, leading from 17th Street to where the BMW came to rest outside the dental office.

Matt Haley's son, Mike Haley, also heard the gunfire.

"My dad and I ran downstairs and immediately jumped over there just to see if there was something we could do, and there wasn't," Mike Haley said.

Mike Haley, who also works as an attorney with his father, said the attack appeared deliberate.

"It seemed very clearly to be a hit. The amount of bullets that were on the street — as you're walking away you're kicking bullet casings — it seemed very, very intentional," he said.

Community shaken

Local perspective:

The shooting happened near the Oakland Ice Center, the home rink of Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu. A daycare also operates nearby.

"We see them walking down the street, holding hands. It's terrifying to think that something like that could happen when there's kids crossing the road right there," Mike Haley said.

Oakland City Hall is also just blocks away. Council President Kevin Jenkins said he heard a loud noise that he later realized was connected to the shooting.

"These acts of violence have no place, no bearing in our community," Jenkins said. "It's absolutely tragic for somebody to lose their life at any point in time, but the brazenness of someone doing it in broad daylight is really a challenge and shows that we have a lot more work to do."

Investigation continues

Oakland police are urging anyone with information or surveillance video to come forward as investigators continue probing the fatal shooting.