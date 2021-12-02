Fatal shooting in San Jose marks city's 30th homicide of 2021

article

A man fatally shot in San Jose on Wednesday marked the city's 30th homicide of the year, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:47 p.m. in the 3300 block of Holly Drive, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Authorities are investigating a possible motive for the shooting. San Jose police have not announced any arrests in the case or suspect information.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.