Person killed in early morning Oakland shooting

By Skyler Winston
Published  August 12, 2025 4:28pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning along 21st Street in Oakland, authorities said.

At 4:45 a.m., officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter activations on the 700 block of 21st Street.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died while officers were en route.

Authorities have not publicly released the name of the victim to allow family members to be informed first. 

This is an ongoing investigation and the department is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (510) 238-3821 or via the homicide tip line at (510) 238-7950.

