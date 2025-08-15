Fatal Vacaville shooting: Alleged shooter told police it was self-defense

article

Police say they were told a fatal shooting last weekend at a gas-station parking lot in Vacaville was a case of self-defense.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

The Vacaville Police Department on Friday gave an update where they identified the victim killed in Sunday's shooting in the parking lot located on the 800 block of Leisure Town Road.

Police said Jason Demar Robinson, 42, of San Francisco was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting was reported at around 7:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, Robinson was found inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound.

The police investigation began, and no arrests were made.

In their update, police said a "female subject" was contacted and detained at the location of the shooting. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Prior romantic relationship

Police said through their investigation, they determined the male and female had previously been in a romantic relationship and that just before the shooting, a violent confrontation occurred.

The female allegedly involved told police she acted in self-defense.

Vacaville police said they would present all evidence to the Solano County District Attorney's Office for review.