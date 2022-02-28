Fate of SFPD officer accused of excessive force in hands of jury

The excessive-force case that triggered a fight between San Francisco’s police chief and district attorney is now in the hands of the jury after closing arguments wrapped up Monday in the trial of Officer Terrence Stangel.

Supporters of the officer and community activists filled the courtroom in the Hall of Justice as attorneys laid out their cases at the culmination of a three-week trial that has implications beyond the courtroom into the city’s larger criminal justice system.

Prosecutors alleged Stangel flouted his training and unnecessarily beat Dacari Spiers in October 2019 on Fisherman’s Wharf, breaking his wrist and leg while responding to a domestic violence call. Stangel’s defense attorney argued that he did nothing wrong and was defending himself and his partner against a violent criminal suspect.

"I want justice – that’s it. Hold people accountable," Spiers said outside court during a break in arguments Monday.

He said he was surprised to see the outpouring of support from community activists in the courtroom who were vocal in their support of a guilty verdict.

"It’s definitely inspiring," Spiers said. "I didn’t know anyone cared."

He spoke just moments after Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Young delivered her closing for the prosecution, arguing that not only did Stangel act excessively, but the entire case had troubling racial undercurrents.

"It’s common knowledge that large black powerful men are associated with menace," Young said about the defense’s characterization of her client.

She outlined that neither Stangle nor his partner gave commands to Spiers before going "hands on." Stangle landed seven or eight blows with his baton during the scrum, leaving Spiers hospitalized.

"Stangle’s strikes when he’s on the ground in the fetal position writhing in pain is proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Young said.

But Stangel’s attorney – Nicole Pifiar -- fired back and went straight at the prosecution, calling them liars, and saying the case was "politically motivated."

She said prosecutors sought to minimize Spiers' conduct that night – including 911 reports that he was attacking his girlfriend -- and glossed over his past criminal history that included domestic violence arrests and convictions for violent assaults.

"Their case is terrible. They had to create an alternate reality to bring this case," Pifari said to the jury. "They lied to you."

Stangel took the stand last week, saying he was defending himself and his partner when he used his baton.

The case is the first trial against an SFPD officer for on-duty use-of-force and one of several filed by District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The prosecution is also at the center of an ongoing fight between Boudin and police chief Bill Scott over who will take the lead in investigating police abuse cases.

In the days before the trail began, an investigator in the district attorney’s office testified in a pre-trial hearing that she was pressured by the prosecution to not included evidence about Spiers alleged abuse in his arrest warrant.

SEE ALSO: D.A. Boudin denounces police DNA rape kit practice, says it's not limited to San Francisco

Scott then severed an agreement between the two law enforcement agencies that made the district lead in police shootings and excessive force investigations.

Last week, both agencies agreed to let the memorandum stand for another 60 days as they work out a new deal with guidance from the state attorney general’s office.

Advertisement

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@foxtv.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky