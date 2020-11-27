Father and son spend 2 nights outside Cherry Hill GameStop for Playstation 5

How long would you wait outside in the chill of late fall to secure the hottest item of the holiday shopping season? For a father and son from Northeast Philadelphia, the answer is two nights.

Jason and Anthony Yates were among the lucky few who walked out of GameStop in Cherry Hill with the incredibly hard-to-find game console that runs upwards of $500.

After searching three other GameStops in New Jersey for the Playstation 5, Jason caught wind of 2 available systems in Hainesport. He called Anthony on Wednesday, who was driving with his girlfriend at the time, and told him they are going to camp outside. Within 30 minutes, Anthony joined his father outside the store.

"At first he said 'Today? They're not going to be there today' and I said 'Ant, there already there.'" Jason said.

The duo spent Thanksgiving awaiting the chance to purchase the popular game system, which is sold out at nearly every online retailer. A family member brought Jason and Anthony Thanksgiving dinner from their family feast in Northeast Philadelphia.

Anthony, who is about to turn 19-years-old, described having the Playstation 5 as "the best feeling ever" after previous attempts to get the newly released system were unsuccessful.

One Black Friday shopper who did not have the opportunity to purchase a Playstation 5 from the GameStop offered Jason and Anthony over $1,000 for the system.

They said no.

