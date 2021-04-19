Oakland: Father, daughter mourned as cops probe crime spree

Aliyah would have turned 2 next month. She was just beginning to walk and talk.

Her father, Esam Nagi Moslah, 37, tried to save her from an arson fire that tore through their East Oakland home over the weekend and jolted neighbors awake.

"I just heard an incredibly loud boom, which woke me up and scared me," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Father and daughter both died, and Oakland police say their deaths are homicides - and part of a apparent gang-related crime spree that includes a shooting death and arson at the liquor store where Moslah worked to support his family.

"We want the police to bring the criminals to justice," Mohammad Alsamma, a cousin of Moslah told KTVU on Monday.

"These people may have emotions or feelings, but I think they are monsters," Alsamma said.

He said Moslah was working as a cashier at Booker's liquor store at 90th and Olive on April 10, when Dejoh Woods, 25, was shot and killed.

"When the problem happened, he was scared - he run away," Alsamma said.

Several days later, someone set the store on fire.

And then, early Saturday morning, someone went to Moslah's home and torched it. His family and police say Moslah had no connection to the violence.

"They tried to find anyone related, even, you know, a cashier in the store, any person, you know just to take revenge," Alsamma said.

Oakland police and fire are investigating the series of crimes, along with Alameda County prosecutors and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Moslah worked at the store to help support his extended family in Yemen.

"We escaped from Yemen because of the war," Alsamma said. "And now, you know, the war is here."

At a news conference Saturday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said, "It's really sad that in our community that someone would do something so heinous as is setting a home on fire in the middle of the night and killing an innocent family."

Armstrong called Moslah a hero for running through the flames to try to save his daughter. The two were found together.

"He sacrificed his life. Unfortunately they both perished, and truly sad for the city," Armstrong said.

"She's a little angel. And we love Esam but we also love Esam more because of Aliyah," Alsamma said.

Moslah's wife, who along with her mother were injured in the fire, is nine months pregnant and expecting a baby girl. She hasn't been told that her husband died, relatives said.

A fund has been established to help the family.