The father of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Hayward said that he's struggling to cope with his loss.

"It's hard to sleep, I don't know if you can tell. I haven't been working, I haven't done anything. I can't," said Brandon Fank on Tuesday.

He said his son, Domonique Fank, "wanted to play sports. He was on the football team and basketball. He played everything. He was already in music. He already made videos."

Fank says his son was robbed, pistol-whipped, and shot and killed at a girlfriend's home on June 26 where four adults and many other teenagers were present.

"I thought adults would be able to step ahead and wouldn't let anything like that happen. I know I wouldn't let anything happen in my house," he said.

The shooting happened at a home on Second Street near Sylvan Glen Court at about 2 a.m.. Fank's son, known as "Domo," was killed, and a 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded.

Hayward police have not reported any arrests.

KTVU has learned investigators are looking into whether this shooting was gang-related. Fank says his son was not in a gang.

"Maybe he knew some people that might have some type of gang affiliation," his father said.

Domonique had his whole life ahead of him. He would have been a junior this fall at John Swett High School in Crockett, where he played football.

He wanted to be a barber as a side job. He loved his twin sister.

"She's calling me every couple of days in the middle of the night, crying, talking about her twin. So just trying to go one day at a time," Fank said.

Fank wants whoever is responsible to be arrested.

"Hopefully to have justice. I mean, that's what I want Domo to know, he could have did anything he wanted to do," he said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan