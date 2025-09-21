FBI arrests man who allegedly fired shots at Sacramento TV station

The Brief The FBI arrested Anibal Hernandez-Santana on suspicion of "violating federal statute 47 USC 333." Authorities allege that Hernandez-Santana fired three rounds into the lobby of ABC10, a local station in Sacramento. Hernandez-Santana is expected to appear in court at 2 p.m. on Monday.



Federal authorities on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun at a television news station in Sacramento.

The FBI arrested Anibal Hernandez-Santana on suspicion of "violating federal statute 47 USC 333," which concerns interference with the communications of stations that are licensed by the government, according to the bureau.

Authorities allege that Hernandez-Santana fired three rounds into the lobby of ABC10, a local station in Sacramento located on the 400 block of Broadway.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, though no one was injured.

ABC10 is a local ABC affiliate owned by Tegna, a broadcast media company recently acquired by Nexstar Media Group. The Sacramento station is an affiliate of ABC7 in San Francisco.

Hernandez-Santana is being held in federal custody, and is expected to appear in court at 2 p.m. on Monday, the FBI said.