FCI Dublin: Bureau of Prisons moves to dismiss class action lawsuit over prison reforms

The Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday asked a federal judge to dismiss a class action lawsuit against it, arguing that since FCI Dublin is now closed and there are no longer any incarcerated women inside, there is no point to being sued over reforms anymore.

"While the Court's supervision of conditions at FCI Dublin has served its purpose through the closure of the facility, it has reached a point of completion," Asst. U.S. Attorney Madison Mattioli wrote to U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, in asking the case to be dismissed.

While the BOP acknowledged the judge's previous assessment that FCI Dublin was in "dire need of immediate change," Mattiololi said since the 605 women were moved out in April to prisons around the country, the court's previous orders – such as the conditions of confinement – are now moot.

And if FCI Dublin opens again, Mattioli argued, it will never house women again.

Mattioli was referring to an August 2023 class-action lawsuit, California Coalition for Women Prisoners et al. v. United States Bureau of Prisons, filed by eight women who described sexual abuses and retaliation at the hands of correctional officers at the now-shuttered FCI Dublin.

The suit asked for "injunctive relief," essentially systemic change and reforms to be made to change the culture at FCI Dublin.

In March, Gonzalez Rogers said that she would appoint a special master – an unprecedented move – over the prison.

In April, the BOP closed FCI Dublin.

Special Master Wendy Still, despite the prison's closure, has issued a report on the prior conditions at FCI Dublin and the transfer of women to other prisons, but that report has not yet been made public.

Lawyers for the women called the BOP's motion to dismiss "another blatant attempt to avoid accountability and transparency."

Sabrina Taylor, who was formerly incarcerated at FCI Dublin and who now lives in Tacoma, Wash., said the BOP's move to dismiss is "ridiculous."

"I think it's an absolute blatant attempt to, ignore and, completely avoid accountability for the harm that they've not only caused myself as a victim while I was at Dublin, but many other women who suffered not only through sexual assault but exposure to toxic environments, and lack of mental health care, among other things," she said. "I think it's completely obvious that this is their attempt to hide from that."



