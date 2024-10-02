Federal judge blocks Newsom's deepfakes in politics law

A federal judge has blocked a new state law meant to guard against deepfake videos in politics.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law at the Dreamforce conference last month. It allows any person to sue for damages involving political deepfakes.

The judge sided with the plaintiff – a man who produces social media parody videos about Democrats and Republicans. He argues the law violates constitutional rights.

The governor said the new law protects democracy while preserving free speech.