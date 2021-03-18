Federal officials say Moffett Field will not be used to house migrant children

Federal officials are no longer considering Moffett Field as a potential site to house thousands of unaccompanied migrant children.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that the location was not selected as a temporary influx shelter, but did not elaborate on how the department came to that decision.

"HHS informed me today that they are no longer moving forward with consideration of Moffett Field as a shelter for unaccompanied children at this time," Congresswoman Anna Eshoo said. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure unaccompanied children arriving at our borders and in the care of HHS are treated humanely and with dignity."

Last week, federal officials assessed vacant property at the former Navy base in Mountain View to see if the facilities there could be used as a temporary shelter. Moffett Field is managed by NASA, which runs the Ames Research Center there.

However, some worried if facilities there fell in line with ones used to house migrants in the past.

"It’s a really ironic place to even be offering to house children," said immigration activist, Cynthia Bourjac. Bourjac is the Lead Community Rights Organizer for Causta Justa.

Bourjac said the naval base could be triggering for some children.

Immigration activists, like Bourjac, said they hope the Biden Administration focuses on delivering on their promises to handle immigration policy humanely.