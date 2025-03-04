Feds charge Oakland boxing executive with pocketing donation from Steph Curry

article

An Oakland man was charged with mail fraud and tax evasion over his alleged scheme to defraud a nonprofit for children where he worked as executive director, and pocketing a donation from NBA superstar Stephen Curry, according to federal prosecutors.

Howard Solomon, 38, appeared in federal district court in Oakland on Monday to waive indictment by a grand jury. He is charged with one count of mail fraud and four counts of tax evasion for his alleged scheme to defraud the East Oakland Boxing Association, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a statement.

Solomon pleaded not guilty on Monday and is being represented by attorney Randy Sue Pollack. He was released from custody on $25,000 bond.

Based on criminal information filed on Feb. 26, Solomon served as the executive director of the East Oakland Boxing Association from 2017 until April 2021. The nonprofit gives internship, mentoring, programming, and services, including boxing lessons and coaching, to East Oakland children.

Federal prosecutors said Solomon managed daily operations, solicited contributions and fundraising, managed program and staff, oversaw budget and finances, and community outreach for the nonprofit.

As a signatory to the East Oakland Boxing Association bank accounts, he had free access to its bank accounts and debit cards. Solomon allegedly embezzled money and property from the nonprofit to pay for items for personal use, including Amazon purchases, a vacation rental property, and a Ford Explorer.

Solomon was also accused of embezzling and depositing into a personal account a $50,000 donation made to the East Oakland Boxing Association.

The donation was reportedly given during a December 2019 appearance by Golden State Warriors superstar Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry on the Ellen DeGeneres Show for a segment known as "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways," during which the couple gave gifts and a $50,000 donation check to the nonprofit.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Solomon is also charged with owing more federal income tax than what was declared on his federal income tax returns, and filing false income tax returns for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Solomon is scheduled to appear at court on April 9 for a status hearing.

KTVU contributed to this report.