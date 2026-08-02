Feliz Fire forward progress stopped, containment reaches 10%

The Brief Firefighters in Mendocino County on Saturday night managed to stop the Feliz Fire from growing, and containment had jumped up to 10% Evacuation orders and warnings were still in effect.



Firefighters in Mendocino County on Saturday night managed to stop the Feliz Fire from growing, and containment had jumped up to 10% by Sunday morning.

Progress made

CAL FIRE reported that forward progress of the fire was stopped just after 11 p.m., and was still estimated to be burning in about 841 acres of brush.

Evacuation orders were still in effect for residents near Feliz Creek Road and County Road 110, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Evacuation warnings were also still in effect for Saracina Vineyards west to Hewlett Sturtevant Road and for Downtown Hopland, advising residents to be prepared to leave the area at a moment’s notice.

Highway 101 was also closed from Burke Hill Road to State Route 175 on Saturday night due to the fire, but authorities reported that the highway was reopened with traffic control just after midnight.

The backstory

The brush fire – dubbed the Feliz Fire – broke out around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday near Feliz Creek Road and Highway 101 in Hopland, about 15 miles south of Ukiah, and was reported to be about 200 acres by about 5 p.m. according to CAL FIRE.

The fire quickly grew to 500 acres, then to over 840 acres by the evening.

No injuries or structure damages were reported in the blaze.