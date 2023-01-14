Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding

The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.

"When it comes up, it comes up fast," said Layla Bautista, who's still cleaning up mud and debris outside her home, left behind by severe flooding earlier in the week.

Nearby, a homeowner pointed to a section of roadway that he said was clear at 9:30 in the morning and fully submerged by several feet of water a half hour later.

"Just mad chaos," said Ryan Rose, who owns a plumbing business in the area, and was out offering help to flooded neighbors. "I just lived down here for nine years and I haven’t seen it as bad as the last three recent storms."

Meantime, the seemingly unending onslaught of severe weather has continued to cause headaches for those living on higher ground. Many in the area, have been without power for days, including Matt Udey, who said he was on day eight relying on his generator.

"Some people have like mud going right up against their home and that’s a real big, that’s a real big problem, said Udey. "You can’t do anything about it because the rain is continuing."

Area first responders have been working overtime to keep up with all the storm-related calls.

"In the seven years I’ve been here, this is definitely the worst I’ve seen," said Ian Jones, a captain with Felton Fire Protection.

With more rain in the forecast, area emergency officials are maintaining a close eye on the San Lorenzo River, which could potentially flood the community once again.