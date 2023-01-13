Santa Clara Co. issues evacuation warning for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin

article

Santa Clara County emergency response officials issued a new evacuation warning Friday evening for residents living in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin, and U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road in the southern part of the county.

The warning was issued due to the weather conditions and potential risks of flooding to the general public and property.

County emergency officials said the prolonged stretch of winter storms since late December have brought heavy rain and high winds to the region. As a result, these unusual rain levels have created impacts that include soils near or at their saturation point, creeks, streams, and rivers reaching or exceeding flood stage, and low-lying area experiencing flooding, including road crossings. There is also an increased risk of rocks and sediments dislodging from the hillsides.

Officials added that driving will be challenging during periods of gusty winds, especially for high-profile vehicles, including emergency response vehicles.



The following areas are under evacuation warning as of 6 p.m. Friday:



Pacheco Pass River Basin, for those living in the areas of:

El Toro Road south of state Highwy 152 to Bloomfield Avenue;

Lovers Lane between Shore Road and state Highway 152;



Watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir include those living:

South of Uvas Reservoir, including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park;

South of Sycamore Drive and Watsonville Road;

Homes south of Lions Peak;

South of Day Road and Geri Lane;

Watsonville and state Highway152;



U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road:

South of state Highway 152, east of U.S. Highway 101;

South of Pacheco Pass (state Highway 152) and east of U.S. Highway101;

South of Luchessa Avenue and east of Thomas Road;

East of Santa Teresa Boulevard to Castro Valley Road;

North of Castro Valley Road to Luchessa Avenue;

North of state Highway 25 between U.S. Highway101 and Bloomfield Road;

West of Bloomfield Avenue between state Highway 25 and Pacheco Pass (state Highway 152);

East of U.S. Highway 101 to Pacheco Pass (state Highway 152)

County officials said community members living in these areas should gather their household members, pets, personal items, important documents, prescription medication, change of clothes, non-perishable foods, water, extra batteries, flashlights, and phone chargers. They should prepare to evacuate to a safe location. Community members are also encouraged to stay off the roads, creek beds, waterways and fast moving waters.

For more information on the winter storm event, please go to www.PrepareSCC.org/Flood.





