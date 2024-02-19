Few power outages, damage reported on Peninsula in wake of storms

Strong winds and rain also hit the Peninsula on Monday afternoon and with another storm on the way, some residents said they are going to prepare as much as they can.

Heavy rain and wind swept across the area around 5 p.m.

"We just did a big Costco run a couple of days ago. This is just for tonight’s dinner, so we’re staying home and staying safe," said Andres of Redwood City.

As the rain poured down across the Peninsula, a shopper at Safeway said he was not too worried about the major storms rolling through the Bay Area. Past storms have taught him how to prepare.

"Hurricanes and things like that when I lived in Mexico. So the weather is weather. We’re just going to bunker down at home. We have flashlights, board games, etc. just to stay entertained. Food, make some dinner and just hang out," said Andres.

David Kramer said he is in town visiting his grandchildren from Pennsylvania and although heavy rain and tornado threats are not a new experience for him, he didn’t expect to see them during his trip to the Bay Area.

"We’re going to race four blocks down there, hunker down in the middle of the house with grandma and his sister," said Kramer.

After last year’s atmospheric river storms drenched the Bay Area, Outdoor Supply Hardware said people seem to be more prepared this time around. The store said when major storms are predicted, people will buy things like tarps, roofing supplies, and water pumps.

"Last year there was really bad weather, and people just weren’t prepared at all, and it was a lot of people in here. This year so far, it hasn’t been that bad," said Charles Reilly, sales representative for Outdoor Supply Hardware in Redwood City.

The key is preparation. People should have flashlights, batteries, an emergency kit and, if rain and high winds are a possibility, find a room with no windows, and stay there until the storm passes.