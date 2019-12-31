Final curtain for Beach Blanket Babylon on New Year's Eve

The longest running musical revue in the world will stage its final performances New Year's Eve in San Francisco. "Steve Silver's Beach Blanket Babylon" will end its 45-year run on Tuesday, Dec. 31 following 17,216 performances.

Hundreds of dignitaries, such as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Secretary of State George Schultz and David Bowie, have enjoyed the show, which became famous for its iconic hats and spectacular costumes and spoofs of characters in politics and pop culture.

Schuman Silver said, "Audiences have embraced "Beach Blanket Babylon" since the day it opened on June 7, 1974.

When it opened, performances were scheduled for only six weeks, Schuman Silver said, and then it became a must-see show in San Francisco and an international phenomenon.

Schuman Silver said hats are off to all of the show's fans.

Tickets for the News Year's Eve performances are sold out.

Advertisement

The show recounts a fast-paced, worldwide journey by Snow White as she looks for her Prince Charming and on the way meets ever-changing political and pop culture characters.

Recent characters have included Donald and Melania Trump Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, Lady Gaga and the San Francisco Giants.

Steve Silver held street performances in San Francisco that drew hundreds of people before moving his show indoors in 1974 and naming it "Beach Blanket Babylon."

The show has been performed in Las Vegas and London too.