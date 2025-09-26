91-year-old San Francisco sports bar to reopen

A sports bar in San Francisco with a nearly 100-year history is set to reopen Saturday after a 7-month-long renovation.

The new upgrades at Final Final mean the bar will have new cocktail and food menus, more seating, and more standing room, as the bar has been moved back 6 feet.

The Final Final, located on the corner of Baker and Lombard streets, has been open since 1934.

It's been frequented by legendary athletes in the past, including Joe Dimaggio, Tim Lincecum, and Klay Thompson.

The bar's new owners say they're hoping to keep the nostalgia the bar has for long-time visitors, while providing a nicer environment.