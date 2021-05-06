Fire at Walnut Creek senior facility possibly started in backyard, officials say

Firefighters rushed to save residents at a Walnut Creek senior care facility after a fire broke out Thursday evening.

The blaze started at Castle Crest Home II in the 1500 block of Castle Hill Road, just before 4 p.m.

Officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said there were five residents at the senior home when the fire erupted. They were all accounted for and transported to a safe location.

Other residents in the area said they heard a loud "explosion" followed by smoke billowing into the air.

When firefighters arrived to the scene they found flames spreading to multiple buildings, including two nearby homes, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the fire protection district said the fire may have started in the backyard of the senior care facility.

One neighbor described chaos and confusion shortly after hearing a loud bang.

"A big puff of black smoke in the air and the flames were so high. It was really scary," said Jerri Camara. "I was afraid that something was going to happen to my house. That's how close it felt."

Fire officials said windblown embers from the blaze sparked another fire in the area that was quickly extinguished.