Firefighters douse flames at burning building in Oakland, near Webster and 6th streets
OAKLAND, Calif. - A structure fire broke out at a building on Webster Street, in Oakland, between 6th and 7th Streets, early Wednesday afternoon.
Downtown Oakland fire
What we know:
The fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. There were 30 fire personnel at the scene, working to extinguish the flames. Three buildings have been impacted by the fire; the structures are a mix of commercial and residential.
One firefighter was injured in the effort to put the flames out.
Flames extinguished
Local perspective:
The fire was extinguished as of 2:30, Wednesday afternoon.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Oakland Fire Department personnel.