Firefighters douse flames at burning building in Oakland, near Webster and 6th streets

The Brief The fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. on Webster Street, in Oakland, between 6th and 7th Streets There are 30 fire personnel at the scene, working to extinguish the flames.



A structure fire broke out at a building on Webster Street, in Oakland, between 6th and 7th Streets, early Wednesday afternoon.

Downtown Oakland fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. There were 30 fire personnel at the scene, working to extinguish the flames. Three buildings have been impacted by the fire; the structures are a mix of commercial and residential.

One firefighter was injured in the effort to put the flames out.

Flames extinguished

Local perspective:

The fire was extinguished as of 2:30, Wednesday afternoon.