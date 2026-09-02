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Firefighters douse flames at burning building in Oakland, near Webster and 6th streets

By
KTVU FOX 2
News
Published September 2, 2026 1:42 PM PDT
Published September 2, 2026 1:42 PM PDT
What we know: Fire burns in downtown Oakland
What we know: Fire burns in downtown Oakland

What we know: Fire burns in downtown Oakland

A structure fire has broken out in the 600 block of Webster Street, in downtown Oakland. Fire crews are responding to the scene. This is what we know as of 2 p.m.

The Brief

    • The fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. on Webster Street, in Oakland, between 6th and 7th Streets
    • There are 30 fire personnel at the scene, working to extinguish the flames.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A structure fire broke out at a building on Webster Street, in Oakland, between 6th and 7th Streets, early Wednesday afternoon.

Downtown Oakland fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. There were 30 fire personnel at the scene, working to extinguish the flames. Three buildings have been impacted by the fire; the structures are a mix of commercial and residential.

One firefighter was injured in the effort to put the flames out.

Flames extinguished

Local perspective:

The fire was extinguished as of 2:30, Wednesday afternoon.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Oakland Fire Department personnel.

Large fire burns in Downtown Oakland near Webster, 6th Street
Large fire burns in Downtown Oakland near Webster, 6th Street

Large fire burns in Downtown Oakland near Webster, 6th Street

A structure fire has broken out in the 600 block of Webster Street, in downtown Oakland. Fire crews are responding to the scene.

NewsOakland