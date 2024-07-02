Cal Fire firefighters on Tuesday morning raced to a wind-driven vegetation fire northeast of Calistoga.

As of noon, Cal Fire said it had grown to 50 acres off of Old Lawley Toll Road, triggering the response of 300 firefighters.

Cal Fire said the hot temperatures and the high winds were fueling the flames.

The flames were heading close to resident's homes, prompting fire officials to issue evacuation orders. Cal Fire said 114 residents could be impacted.

Cal Fire shared video of helicopters dousing the dry brush and trees from the sky.