Fire breaks out at Pleasant Hill senior apartments
A fire broke out at the Hookston Senior Homes in Pleasant Hill on Thursday afternoon.
One burn victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
Three residents were rescued from balconies before the fire was knocked down, fire officials said.
Firefighters will investigate what caused the fire.
SkyFOX flew above the Hookston Senior Homes in Pleasant Hill where a fire broke out. One person was hospitalized and three were rescued from balconies, the fire department there said. (KTVU FOX 2)