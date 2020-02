article

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews are at the scene of a 1-alarm fire at a home in Pleasant Hill early Tuesday morning.

The blaze was first reported at 2:47 a.m. at 242 Greenwich Drive, fire dispatch said.

According to Fire Captain Tracie Dutter, the home was well involved but all residents have evacuated safely. Crews are currently

battling the blaze as of 3:15 a.m.