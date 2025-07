A fire sparked near a homeless encampment not far from the San Jose Mineta International Airport on Tuesday.

The blaze sparked around 4:21 p.m. in the area of W. Taylor and Walnut Streets.

According to fire officials, the blaze is burning south of the airport.

Traffic impacts

What's next:

Traffic is impacted nearby, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.