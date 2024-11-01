Family who fled Ukraine loses everything in Pleasant Hill fire

A family built a new life in the East Bay after fleeing from Ukraine earlier this year.

But now, they have lost everything after a fire destroyed their apartment.

Community members are now pooling together what they can to help the family get back on their feet.

Viktor Sarozhynskyi is receiving donations of necessities to help him and his family start over after a fire at their Pleasant Hill apartment complex on Tuesday about 3 p.m. left him and his family homeless. All 10 units in the apartment complex were left uninhabitable.

He said it's particularly devastating since he, his wife Kate Sarozhynska, and their two young children left their home country of Ukraine just eight months ago to find safety, stability and peace in the United States.

"It's difficult when you just move to this country, and you're trying to learn the language. It's even hard to explain what we're feeling right now," said Sarozhynskyi.

Kate was home when the fire broke out.



In limited English, she said she saw flames spreading into her apartment "like a dragon."

Viktor Sarozhynskyi and his family lost everything during a fire at his Pleasant Hill apartment complex.

She said she was scared.

Fortunately, her children were playing outside.

The couple said they're staying with friends, but hope to find a new home in Pleasant Hill where their children have adjusted well.

"It's really difficult. You only begin to create your new life and this happens. It's really very difficult," said Kate.

Neighbor and friend Ronnie Lunt is helping the family by collecting donations after putting the word out on social media about the family's plight.

"It's just a bad situation to be in, especially with the holidays coming up and they're already in a struggling situation right now," said Lunt.

Still, the couple said they are grateful for the support they've received.



"We feel that we are not alone. People take care about us even if they don't know us. It's amazing," said Kate.

Since the family doesn't have a new home yet, they don't have a place for furniture donations.



The family was paying $2,500 in monthly rent.

They hope to find another two-bedroom apartment in Pleasant Hill.



Anyone who is interested can donate to the family here.

Firefighters put out a fire in Pleasant Hill.





