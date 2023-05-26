Fire breaks out just off I-680 in San Jose

A fire broke out on the off-ramp shoulder on northbound Interstate-680 just south of Alum Rock in San Jose Friday afternoon around 12:35 p.m.

KTVU’s SkyFOX captured images of smoke and what appears to be flames in the area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, callers in the area saw tire marks leading to the area of the fire, although the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Firefighters are at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates