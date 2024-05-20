Fire rips through former San Jose Japantown restaurant

A fire in San Jose just before midnight on Sunday ripped through a vacant building in the Japantown neighborhood.

Firefighters say the flames caused major damage, but no one was hurt at the building near 5th and Jackson streets.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the fire could be linked to people who were living in the vacant building.



"I am getting reports from the property owners of the building that there were homeless people staying in the building or encamping in the area of the building," Fire Capt. Graham Flanagan said.



Firefighters say the building that went up in flames was home to a Japanese restaurant called Kubota, but it appears to have been closed for several years.

