Los Altos judo studio, dance school and other businesses struggle after 3-alarm fire

A Christmas morning fire tore through some beloved Los Altos businesses, damaging a judo studio, a salon, an SAT tutoring center and a dance school.

Firefighters throughout the Peninsula raced to put out the three-alarm fire, reported about 5:40 a.m. Monday on El Camino Real between North San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue, some of which still remained closed Tuesday morning.

The cause is still under investigation.

It didn't take long for Katie Baik to create a GoFundMe for the Bay Area Dance School, where the roof collapsed. She said her dance community is "heartbroken" this Christmas and she asked for support to rebuild.

eyla Boissonnade / Studio Owner, Bay Area Dance School

JT Zoom Los Altos Dance Studio

"We've had people reach out and say, ‘What do you need? How can we help support kids? How can we support you?’" said Leyla Boissonnade, owner of the dance school. "We're extremely grateful and blessed. Bit also completely in shock and disbelief."

Raul Tamayo, who has run a judo club in the building since November 2022, told the Mercury News that on a typical weekday, the center is frequented by families and children, which also includes a Chinese library.

Tamayo said he plans to find a temporary location in the interim and eventually, he plans to rebuild.

There were several fires on Christmas in the Bay Area, including another one in San Leandro, Martinez and a deadly one in Menlo Park on Christmas Eve.