Smoke billowing from roof of Midtown high-rise under construction

Firefighters responded to reports of heavy, black smoke seen billowing from a building in Midtown Manhattan Monday.

A fire was reported at about 8:38 a.m. at 145 West 47th Street. The building appeared to be under construction.

There were unconfirmed reports of evacuations.

Reports on social media indicated the smoke was visible from a considerable distance.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters are responding to heavy, black some seen billowing from a building in Midtown Manhattan. (FOX 5 NY) ( )

SkyFox was over the scene at about 11:15 a.m. where emergency personnel remained outside the building. The smoke had dissipated.

The fire was reported under control at 11:22 a.m., said the FDNY.