Fire sparks at campground in Placer County, forces evacuations

A vegetation fire that sparked at a campground in Placer County Wednesday forced surrounding communities to evacuate, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the River Fire, erupted around 3:32 p.m. at the Bear River campground near Colfax, according to Cal Fire. The fire has pushed into neighboring Nevada County.

The campground was evacuated along with residences on Milk Ranch, Placer Hills, and Ben Taylor roads.

Cal Fire deployed air resources and fire engines to attack the fire that has grown to 500 acres.