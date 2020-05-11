Fire starts in abandoned Concord apartment building

article

Firefighters are looking into what started an apartment fire in Concord late Sunday night.

The blaze broke out in a six-unit apartment building on Mt. Hood Circle near the old naval weapons station.

It's one of many buildings that have been abandoned for some time, and firefighters say they've had several fires there in the last six months. One of the last times, a homeless person set the fire, a battalion chief said.



Firefighters were able to preserve three of the six apartment units and they had fire out within about 30 minutes.