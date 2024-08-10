Fire at U.S. Bank next to historic Castro theatre

article

The Brief One-alarm fire was reported at U.S. Bank The fire didn't damage the theatre next door No injuries were immediately reported



The U.S. Bank in the Castro District was the latest scene of a one-alarm fire in San Francisco, officials said.

The fire broke out at 443 Castro St. around 4 p.m. Saturday and was contained around 4:30 p.m. Officials said the fire did not spread to the historic Castro Theatre.

Despite some worry, there was no damage to the theater as it was not affected, officials said.

It's unclear if the bank was operating at the time of the fire.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ US Bank in Castro District fire

No injuries or displacements were reported stemming from the fire, which is under investigation.

Officials from the local branch couldn't be immediately reached for comment.