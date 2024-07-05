Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter battling blaze at Goodwill in San Jose treated for heat exhaustion

By Kiley Russell
Published  July 5, 2024 8:31pm PDT
San Jose
Bay City News
Fire outside San Jose Goodwill. Friday July 5, 2024. 

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at the Goodwill of Silicon Valley facility on North Seventh Street on Friday afternoon. 

The fire was reported at 1:44 p.m. and fire officials said it had broken out among multiple trailers, boxes of books and wooden pallets that were being stored outside. 

No buildings are threatened by the fire. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, according to fire officials. 

People were asked to avoid the area.


 

